DPIIT to carry out campaign to review, weed out old papers, files

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will carry out a special campaign to review and weed out old papers and files to ensure cleanliness in offices and improve records management.

Citing a letter of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to all secretaries, the DPIIT in an office memorandum on Wednesday stated that instructions have been issued from time to time for ensuring cleanliness in government offices and to have a good work environment to improve records management, review and weeding out of papers.

During the special campaign, files of temporary nature may be identified and weeded out as per the instructions.

The department may also review records retention schedule to ensure that files are neither prematurely destroyed nor kept for periods longer than necessary, it said.

''In this regard, it is hereby requested to carry out a special campaign to review and weed out the papers, files as identified as per the instructions and furnish daily/weekly action taken reports for onward transmission to the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances,'' it added.

