U'khand High Court seeks replies from Centre, state govt on virtual post-mortem

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 16-09-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 00:35 IST
U'khand High Court seeks replies from Centre, state govt on virtual post-mortem
The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday directed the central and state governments to file a reply within four weeks on a PIL related to conducting post-mortems in a virtual manner.

The plea was heard before a division bench of Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma and Justice Alok Kumar Verma.

The PIL said that the process being followed for post-mortem of bodies at present is wrong and inhuman. It said that if MRI and CT scans could be performed virtually during the ongoing Covid pandemic, then it was plausible that even post-mortem could follow a similar procedure virtually.

It was said in the petition that with the available means post-mortems can easily be performed virtually. Adopting this process would also save time and money, it said.

The petitioners said they had sent a representation to the Union law minister in this matter but no satisfactory reply was received.

After hearing the parties, the division bench directed the central and the state governments to file their reply on the matter within four weeks.

