N.Korea launches were test of new railway-borne missile system -KCNA
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-09-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 02:46 IST
The missiles fired by North Korea on Wednesday were a test of a new "railway-borne missile system", state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.
The missiles flew 800 kilometres before striking a target in the sea off North Korea's east coast, KCNA said.
