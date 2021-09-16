Left Menu

US move to dislodge France from Australia submarine deal is incoherent - French ministers

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-09-2021 05:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 05:28 IST
US move to dislodge France from Australia submarine deal is incoherent - French ministers
  • Country:
  • France

The United States' decision to push France aside from a deal it had signed with Australia to procure submarines shows a lack of coherence at a time the two allies are facing common challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, France said on Thursday.

The French foreign and defence ministers also said in a statement that Australia's decision to renege on the contract went against the spirit of cooperation between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed

U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021