US move to dislodge France from Australia submarine deal is incoherent - French ministers

The United States' decision to push France aside from a deal it had signed with Australia to procure submarines shows a lack of coherence at a time the two allies are facing common challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, France said on Thursday.

The French foreign and defence ministers also said in a statement that Australia's decision to renege on the contract went against the spirit of cooperation between the two countries.

