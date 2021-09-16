US move to dislodge France from Australia submarine deal is incoherent - French ministers
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-09-2021 05:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 05:28 IST
- Country:
- France
The United States' decision to push France aside from a deal it had signed with Australia to procure submarines shows a lack of coherence at a time the two allies are facing common challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, France said on Thursday.
The French foreign and defence ministers also said in a statement that Australia's decision to renege on the contract went against the spirit of cooperation between the two countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- The United States'
- France
- Australia
- Indo-Pacific region
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Real Madrid signs French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year deal
Google appeals $591M French fine in copyright payment spat
Facemasks and sanitizer as French kids go back to school
Facemasks and sanitizer as French kids go back to school
Get vaccinated, French pupils told as they go back to school