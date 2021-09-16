Left Menu

C'garh: Man stabs father to death over minor dispute in Raipur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-09-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 13:28 IST
A 55-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his son over a minor dispute in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in the Tatibandh locality under Amanaka police station limits, an official said. Harpreet Singh Randhawa alias Happy (22) repeatedly stabbed his father Jhirmal Singh following a heated argument and fled the scene, he said.

“The accused and his father frequently quarrelled over the issue of operating their transport business. On the night of the attack, the accused had an altercation with his father. He then locked his mother Harjeet Kaur in a room and stabbed the victim to death with a sharp weapon,” the official said. The victim had over nine stab wounds on his body, he said, adding that the accused was not living with his parents or taking care of the business.

The police have registered an offence under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and launched a hunt for the absconding accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

