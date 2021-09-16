Left Menu

Man held for molesting five-year-old girl in Mumbai

A 42-year-old labourer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting his five-year-old neighbour in the western suburb of Jogeshwari here, police said. Based on the complaint, an FIR under section 354 molestation and other provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act was registered and the accused was arrested, the official added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 13:48 IST
A 42-year-old labourer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting his five-year-old neighbour in the western suburb of Jogeshwari here, police said. The police nabbed the accused from Kasam Nagar locality of Jogeshwari in the early hours of the day, senior inspector Someshwar Kamte of Amboli police station said.

The victim's mother lodged a complaint on Wednesday alleging that the accused, who lived in the same locality, removed the victim's clothes and molested her when she came to his shanty to play last week, he said. Based on the complaint, an FIR under section 354 (molestation) and other provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and the accused was arrested, the official added.

