Left Menu

India exceeds average daily COVID-19 vaccination of 18 countries

India has surpassed the average daily COVID-19 vaccination of the 18 major countries in the world, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 14:00 IST
India exceeds average daily COVID-19 vaccination of 18 countries
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has surpassed the average daily COVID-19 vaccination of the 18 major countries in the world, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. According to the Ministry, the 18 major countries in the world have administered 81,70,000 (8.17 million) doses of COVID-19 vaccine while India administered 85,40,000 (8.54 million) doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The list of major countries includes Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia. The ministry said that the data is from September 1 to September 13.

Meanwhile, India reported 30,570 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases in the country to 3,33,47,325, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Of the new infections, Kerala recorded 17,681 COVID cases.

The country has been reporting less than 50,000 cases of COVID infection for 81 consecutive days now, the ministry said. India's active caseload now stands at 3,42,923. The active cases account for 1.03 per cent of total cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021