EU lawmakers to call for Lebanon sanctions if new government fails

The European Union should still consider imposing sanctions on Lebanese politicians who block the progress of the new government, the EU's parliament is set to say on Thursday, calling Lebanon's crisis a man-made disaster. This week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the European Parliament that, while Lebanon's economic model was broken, the moment for sanctions had passed because politicians formed a government on Sept.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 15:26 IST
Taking note of Lebanon's formation of a government after more than a year of political deadlock, the European Parliament in Strasbourg will issue a resolution saying EU governments cannot yet release pressure on the country. The parliament "deeply urges Lebanese leaders to keep their promises and be a functional government", the parliament's resolution, which is non-binding, is set to say of Lebanon's new government that has vowed to tackle one of the world's worst economic meltdowns in history.

EU lawmakers will also warn: "the introduction of targeted sanctions for obstructing or undermining the democratic political process remains an option." The EU agreed in June to prepare travel bans and asset freezes for Lebanese politicians accused of corruption and obstructing efforts to form a government, financial mismanagement, and human rights abuses.

No names have been formally identified, but with financial collapse, hyperinflation, electricity blackouts, and food shortages blighting the country, the parliament hopes its call will focus the minds of Lebanese politicians, many of whom have assets in the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

