3 killed as excavator falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:34 IST
Three persons, including a woman, were killed on Thursday when the excavator on which they were riding fell into a gorge in Chamoli district, police said.

The excavator fell into a 250-metre deep gorge near Gadi village in Birhi valley killing all three persons on the spot, they said, adding that the bodies have been pulled out of the gorge.

The deceased persons were identified as machine operator Anand Singh Rawat (40), Jethua Lal (58) and Jethuli Devi (45), police said.

