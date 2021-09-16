Left Menu

Maha govt mulls setting up special courts to deal with human trafficking cases

The Maharashtra government is contemplating to set up special courts to ensure justice to victims of immoral human trafficking, state Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur said on Thursday.Speaking to reporters after a high-level review meeting, Thakur said there have been complaints about human trafficking from other states.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:37 IST
Maha govt mulls setting up special courts to deal with human trafficking cases
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is contemplating to set up special courts to ensure justice to victims of immoral human trafficking, state Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level review meeting, Thakur said there have been complaints about human trafficking from other states. ''We have decided that we will coordinate with other states so that women who are rescued in Maharashtra are sent back to their home states with respect and dignity. Similarly, minor girls from other states rescued in Maharashtra will get the benefit of the state government's Manodhairya Yojana,'' the minister said. Police personnel from human trafficking cells will be counselled about how they must behave with rescued women, she said.

Thakur further said that the issue of setting up special courts under section 22(a) of the Immoral Human Trafficking Prevention Act was also discussed. State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, state DGP and other officials were present for the meeting, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021