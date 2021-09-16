Three arrested in connection with killing of police constable & nephew

Three persons including two minors were arrested in connection with the killing of a police constable and his nephew in May in Pakur district, an officer said on Thursday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Pakur, Ajit Kumar Vimal said the three accused were arrested and the firearm, used in the killing of constable Birju Kewat and his nephew Monu Kewat (13) was seized from a well on Thursday.

The SDPO said Birju and Monu were allegedly engaged in a fight over plucking of mango at Phulpahadi Kewat Tola when Monu's elder brother, also a minor, shot at Birju with a country-made pistol. The bullet had pierced through Birju's body and hit Monu in the chest. Monu died on the spot while Birju was rushed to Sadar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries in course of treatment, Vimal said.

Monu's elder brother wanted to kill Birju but the bullet also hit his brother fatally. He fled the scene after committing the crime leaving behind the firearm on the spot.

Monu's uncle, Ashtik Kewat along with his two minor nephews picked the firearm and dumped it in a nearby well, the police officer said.

On investigation, it was revealed that Ashtik and his two minor nephews had picked up the firearm from the spot. Police caught them on Wednesday and they confessed the crime in course of interrogation, he said.

Altogether five persons were named in the FIR in this case. While one accused had already been arrested, three were arrested on Thursday.

A hunt was on to apprehend the other accused, the SDPO added.

