Left Menu

UN experts: Venezuelan judiciary has big role in repression

The experts unearthed reasonable grounds to believe that high-level political actors had exerted influence over the judiciary, and said judicial sources had reported that judges regularly receive orders on how to decide cases.In one case, the report said, a defendant held in custody in April and May last year was allegedly subjected to torture including being asphyxiated with a bag while being investigated by members of the General Directorate of Military Intelligence, or DGCIM.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 20:29 IST
UN experts: Venezuelan judiciary has big role in repression
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Experts working with the UN's top human rights body say Venezuela's judicial system has played a “significant role” in state repression in the country, citing widespread allegations of rights violations.

One defendant quoted in a new report released Thursday claimed authorities used against him a tactic employed by the Nazis to exert pressure on detainees by seizing their relatives.

The experts say the country's judicial system has allowed repeated rights violations against opponents of President Nicolas Maduro's government, which have included allegations of enforced disappearance, torture — including sexual violence — and arbitrary killings. The legal system weakened just as a state policy to quash opposition has grown since 2014, the year after Maduro took office, they said. The three-member team that has led the fact-finding mission, under a mandate from the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council, said it found no evidence of high-level officials being investigated or prosecuted over allegations of some of the most egregious and violent rights violations. “Based on the investigations and analysis conducted, the mission has reasonable grounds to believe that instead of providing protection to victims of human rights violations and crimes, the Venezuelan justice system has played a significant role in the state's repression of government opponents,” said Marta Valinas, a Portuguese legal and human rights expert who chaired the team.

The team issued its report based on 177 interviews, including of lawyers and former judges, and thousands of pages of case files -– including an analysis of 183 detentions of government opponents.

Among the findings: Judges ordered pre-trial detention as a routine measure, and issued arrest warrants retrospectively for illegal arrests. The experts unearthed “reasonable grounds” to believe that high-level political actors had exerted influence over the judiciary, and said judicial sources had reported that judges regularly receive orders on how to decide cases.

In one case, the report said, a defendant held in custody in April and May last year was allegedly subjected to torture – including being asphyxiated with a bag – while being investigated by members of the General Directorate of Military Intelligence, or DGCIM. On one occasion the defendant was taken to hospital to be revived.

The defendant later told a terrorism court that military intelligence officers had told him they would use “Sippenhaft” – a collective punishment tactic used by the Nazis – involving imprisonment of his relatives. According to his account, DGCIM members later went to his house and arrested his two sisters and brother-in-law, who were detained for over a month. The report said there was no sign that the court had taken any action in response to the allegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021