MP: Swarnim Vijay Mashaal to reach Mhow on Sep 18

PTI | Mhow | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 20:58 IST
The 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' victory flame, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, will arrive in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow on September 18, an official said on Thursday.

As per a release issued by the Indian Army, the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' or victory flame will be received with full military honours, and a guard of honour will be presented to the flame, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony.

The celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh was flagged off from the National War Memorial in New Delhi on December 16 last year.

Four victory flames, lit from the eternal flame at National War Memorial, are being carried across cities and villages, including the villages of Param Vir Chakra (PVC) and Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) awardees of 1971 war, and they will converge at New Delhi in December 2021, the release stated.

The victory flame will be in Mhow till September 30, and the Army will hold ceremonial and cultural events before its departure, it was stated.

A ceremony to felicitate veterans and Veer Naris of the 1971 operations of the region by the Army has also been planned, the release said.

The flame will also be displayed at Mhow railway station and various schools in Mhow and Indore. Other commemorative events such as a victory march, a cyclothon and a run are also being organised, it said, adding that the events will be attended by defence personnel and citizens.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

