Left Menu

Diner shot in leg during stickup at high-end NYC restaurant

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 16-09-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 21:18 IST
Diner shot in leg during stickup at high-end NYC restaurant

A diner at a high-end Manhattan restaurant was shot in the leg during a stickup in the eatery's outdoor seating area, police said.

The 28-year-old victim and his date were at Philippe on East 60th Street at 10 p.m. Wednesday when a pair of armed robbers approached them and diners at another table and demanded their jewellery, police said.

A man at another table surrendered his watch, but the 28-year-old tried to wrestle the gun away from one of the robbers and was shot in the leg, police said.

The gunmen fled in an SUV driven by a third man, police said. The shooting victim was treated at a hospital and was expected to survive.

The victim's date, who did not give her name, told the Daily News that she was “in shock.” Police have made no arrests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021