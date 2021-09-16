Left Menu

Indian agencies continue interrogation of apprehended Pakistani boat Allah Pawawakal crew to ascertain intentions

Indian agencies are continuing the interrogation of the 12-member crew of the apprehended Pakistani boat Allah Pawawakal as they want to ascertain their intentions inside Indian waters.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 21:32 IST
Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajratan during a surveillance mission has apprehended Pakistani boat 'Allah Pawawakal' with 12 crew present in Indian waters (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian agencies are continuing the interrogation of the 12-member crew of the apprehended Pakistani boat Allah Pawawakal as they want to ascertain their intentions inside Indian waters. The crew members claim they are fishermen but the boarding party could not find any fish on their boat and their replies give rise to suspicion about their intent. Their questioning is still going on, government officials told ANI.

The boat was apprehended on the night of 14 September when the Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajratan, while on a surveillance mission apprehended it in Indian waters with 12 crew, the coast guard had stated in its statement on the incident. The ICG ship under the command of Comdt (JG) Gaurav Sharma, challenged and the boarding party despite rough and adverse weather conditions was tasked to board the boat.

The boat has now been brought to Okha for a further joint investigation by appropriate agencies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

