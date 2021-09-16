Gold worth Rs 41.33 lakh seized at MIA

Customs officers at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Thursday seized gold worth Rs 41.33 lakh from a passenger who arrived here from Dubai.

Jafar Kallingal (29), who arrived by Air India Express Flight IX384, was arrested, a customs release here said.

The officers seized gold totally weighing 854 gm from the passenger who tried to smuggle it by concealing it in his rectum.

