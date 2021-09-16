Left Menu

Delhi Police constable booked for attempt to murder

A Delhi Police constable was arrested on Tuesday in the connection with a shooting incident at sector 5 area of Dwarka north here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 22:31 IST
Represenative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Police constable was arrested on Tuesday in the connection with a shooting incident at sector 5 area of Dwarka north here. According to the police, "the accused was identified as Vineet who was posted in Dwarka North police station."

"The accused was drinking alcohol while sitting with the manager during the incident," confirmed Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Santosh Meena. Apart from the First Information Report (FIR) for an attempt to murder, a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the accused.

The accused told the police during interrogation that he was under the influence of alcohol, due to which he accidentally opened fire, the police said. Although the police suspect the accused's statement and said one shot can be fired by mistake, not four.

According to the Delhi police, "Courier company manager, Deepak has been shot four times." The victim is currently under treatment. At present, the accused is being interrogated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

