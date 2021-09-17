Left Menu

COVID-19: Kerala allows 7-days special casual leave for its staff during quarantine

The Kerala government on Thursday approved seven days of special casual leave to its employees during the quarantine period.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-09-2021 03:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 03:29 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Image Credit: ANI
The Kerala government on Thursday approved seven days of special casual leave to its employees during the quarantine period. Chief Secretary V P Joy has issued an order granting seven days special casual leave for the employees.

"Employees, who tested COVID-19 positive or come in the primary contact list of a COVID positive person, can now avail seven days of special casual leave including public holidays. The employees will have to report back on duty once they test negative after seven days," read an order. "The special leave is applicable to government employees, staff of public sector, semi-government and local body institutions and can avail by producing an affidavit from the health department or local body institution," it added.

The employees who had been infected and recovered within a period of three months need not go for quarantine. Such employees should take care and follow COVID-19 guidelines. If any employees develop any symptoms, they can get medical support. For employees severely infected and admitted to hospitals will get special casual leave for the entire period of treatment on the basis of medical reports.

The order also stated that if anyone misuses this, strict action be initiated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

