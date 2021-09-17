Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden approval drops to lowest of presidency: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Public approval of U.S. President Joe Biden has dropped to the lowest level of his presidency, with Americans appearing to be increasingly critical of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The national poll, conducted Sept. 15-16, found that 44% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, while 50% disapproved and the rest were not sure.

Pelosi predicts 'what's his name' would fail in a 2024 White House run

Former U.S. President Donald Trump might make another White House run in 2024, but if he does, he will take his place in American history as a two-time loser, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted on Thursday. Visiting England for a meeting of parliamentary leaders from G7 countries, the Democratic leader was asked during a forum to reflect upon the two impeachment proceedings she initiated against Trump late in 2019 and in January 2021.

Chauvin, convicted in Floyd's murder, pleads not guilty to violating teen's rights

The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd pleaded not guilty on Thursday to violating a teenager's civil rights by using a neck restraint similar to the one that killed Floyd, a Black man whose death galvanized a national protest movement against racism. In the current case, the former officer, Derek Chauvin, who is white, stands accused of violating the rights of a then-14-year-old Black boy in 2017 by hitting him with a flashlight and holding a knee on his neck while he was prone, handcuffed and not resisting arrest.

U.S. Justice Dept orders review that grantees obey civil rights laws

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta this week ordered the Justice Department to review whether it is adequately monitoring police departments and other recipients of its federal grants to ensure they are not engaging in "illegal discrimination." The review was ordered in a Sept. 15 memo made public on Thursday. For years, major civil rights organizations have complained the Justice Department was too lax in funding organizations such as police departments that have engaged in racial profiling and other overly aggressive and discriminatory enforcement aimed at Black and brown communities.

Biden says Republican governors are undermining COVID safety response

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday directed his ire at the governors of Florida and Texas, accusing the Republican leaders of "doing everything they can to undermine the life-saving requirements" he proposed to counter the spread of COVID-19. Some Republican governors, including Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, have vowed to fight the vaccine mandate for big companies that Biden rolled out last week https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-deliver-six-step-plan-covid-19-pandemic-2021-09-09 in the face of surging U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, mostly among the unvaccinated.

Judge won't ease release conditions for salon owner facing Jan. 6 riot charges

A federal judge on Thursday declined to ease pre-trial release conditions for a Beverly Hills, California, beauty salon owner facing felony charges for participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. A. Charles Peruto Jr., lawyer for Gina Bisignano, 52, owner of Gina’s Eyelashes and Skincare, asked U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington to terminate a house arrest order and to allow his client to remove an ankle bracelet monitor.

Attorney for Clinton campaign indicted in U.S. Trump-Russia probe

An attorney who represented Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign was indicted on Thursday for lying to the FBI, as part of U.S. Special Counsel John Durham's probe into origins of the FBI's investigation of ties between Russia and former President Donald Trump's campaign. Michael Sussmann, a partner with Perkins Coie who also represented the Democratic National Committee in connection with Russia's hack of the organization, is accused of making false statements during a Sept. 19, 2016 meeting with former FBI General Counsel James Baker.

Biden expects Congress to approve spending, infrastructure bills

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday expressed confidence that Congress will pass both a bill funding infrastructure investments and a supplementary spending bill as Democrats seek to infuse trillions of dollars into the U.S. economy. Democrats in Congress are writing a $3.5 trillion spending bill that funds child care, community college and other social programs with an increase in taxes on companies and the very wealthy. The party seeks to pass the massive package as a companion to a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that has bipartisan support.

Olympics-LA28 Games will be 'on time and on budget', says new CEO

Kathy Carter, who this week was named CEO of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee, said the Games will be both fiscally sound and leave a lasting impact on the host city. Carter told Reuters the "no build" Games will utilize the city's wide array of existing sports facilities and will cost about $6.9 billion, spending that will be offset by revenues from sponsorships, ticket sales and other sources.

U.S. judge blocks expulsions of migrant families under Trump-era order

A U.S. district judge on Thursday blocked the expulsion of migrant families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border under an order put in place by former President Donald Trump's administration early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The order, invoking Title 42, was issued in March 2020 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which cited the need to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

