Delhi Police arrests drug trafficker carrying reward of Rs 1.5 lakh
Delhi Police arrested a drug trafficker in the city carrying a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh on them, informed an official statement on Sunday.
Delhi Police arrested a drug trafficker in the city carrying a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh on them, informed an official statement on Sunday. In this operation, 'most wanted' drug trafficker was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
"With the arrest of notorious drug trafficker Tamoor Khan, from Uttar Pradesh, the team of Narcotics Cell, Crime Branch Delhi has ended the search of one of the Most Wanted drug trafficker spanning over several years and spread over several areas in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," read the Delhi Police press statement. Tamoor Khan carried a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh on his arrest.
Further investigation is in progress to identify the entire chain of drug trafficking. (ANI)
