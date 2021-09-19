Left Menu

Maha: Latur civic body collects Ganesh idols instead of opting for immersions

PTI | Latur | Updated: 19-09-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 20:55 IST
Maha: Latur civic body collects Ganesh idols instead of opting for immersions
Thousands of idols were handed over at 16 collection centres set up in Latur city in Maharashtra on the last day of Ganeshotsav on Sunday, civic officials said.

The Latur Municipal Corporation has over the last three years asked people to donate 'sarvajanik' as well as household idols at these collection centres instead of opting for immersions, mainly due to the perennial scarcity of water in the city, they said.

''Latur is the only city in Maharashtra that for the past three years has been collecting all Ganpati idols instead of holding immersions at public places,'' said Mayor Vikrant Gojamunde.

