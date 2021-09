Captain Amarinder Singh congratulates successor Charanjit Singh Channi

Outgoing Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi after Congress elected the latter as the new Legislative party leader on Sunday. "My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he's able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border," said Amarinder Singh in a public statement.

Earlier today, Channi was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab and is set to take over as next chief minister following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation. "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab," tweeted Congress in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat.

Channi will succeed Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)

