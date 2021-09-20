Case lodged against 2 IB officials for duping man of Rs 17L by promising job in MHA: Delhi Police

A case has been registered against two Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials for allegedly duping a person of Rs 17 lakh after promising him a job in the Union home ministry, a senior Delhi Police officer said on Monday. The FIR was lodged on September 14 at the North Avenue police station, officials said. ''They (accused) both are IB officials. No one has been arrested yet and investigation is underway,'' the senior police officer said.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, they said. In the FIR, complainant Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, alleged of being cheated of Rs 17 lakh by a man named Pramod Kumar, posted in the IB. Pramod had lured Pradeep for a job in the MHA in return of Rs 17 lakh by saying that that the money was required as the training cost at a place outside Delhi, according to the FIR. ''He (Pramod) assured me that it was a like a fee for training. Initially, he started it all by claiming that some vacancies were notified by the postal department of the home ministry for which I was eligible, being a post-graduate. ''He (Pramod) then told me that it would require Rs 17 lakh, partially as a kind of fee towards training and partially to be paid to a senior official in the home ministry for processing my application. Feeling nothing wrong or suspicious in it, I went ahead with that,'' the FIR stated. The complainant alleged that he gave Rs 17 lakh to the accused in cash, the FIR said. ''He called me to Delhi near North Block and got my application form filled. While sitting in a car, I paid him Rs 17 lakh in cash (as he said he would accept the amount in cash only) along with the form. All this occurred on January 2014. ''After January 2014, I received several letters of appointment and other communications pertaining to my appointment from the home ministry. I am in receipt of all such letters and communications which seemed quite genuine and fair on the face of it,'' the complainant claimed in the FIR. According to the FIR, Pradeep never received any joining letter. When he could not join in 2014, Pradeep became suspicious and started asking Pramod to return Rs 17 lakh, the FIR said. For the last five years, I have been asking Pramod to return the money but he either disconnects calls or does not answer them,'' the complainant claimed in the FIR. Pramod told the complainant that though he himself is posted in the IB, he would get his work executed through a man named Mahinder Singh Gusain, posted as the security assistant in the Union Home Ministry, according to the FIR. The complainant lately came to know that the accused has duped several other people by adopting the same modus operandi.

Some people have told me that Gusain has issued several forged gate-passes to allow people to come inside the security-sensitive Home Ministry building, the complainant claimed in the FIR. ''Earlier when I asked him (Pramod) for my money back, he refused straight and instead threatened me to use his influence in the IB and get me implicated in some false case,'' the complainant alleged in the FIR.

