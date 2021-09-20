Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL67 PB-4THLD CHANNI Free water, smaller power bills: Channi takes charge as CM in poll-bound Punjab Chandigarh: Punjab's first Dalit chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, took charge on Monday, promising free water supply to smaller homes, a reduction in power tariff and a transparent government for the “common man” in the poll-bound state.

DEL66 LD SHRINGLA Development of ties with China can only be based on '3 mutuals': FS Shringla New Delhi: India has made it clear to China that peace and tranquillity in border areas are essential for the development of bilateral ties and that it can only be based on 'three mutuals' -- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday.

DEL51 VACCINE-LD MANDAVIYA India to resume export of surplus Covid vaccines in October-December quarter: Mandaviya New Delhi: India will resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool, but vaccinating its own citizens remains the topmost priority of the government, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

DEL45 SATYARTHI-CHILDREN-INTERVIEW Schools must be haven for children: Kailash Satyarthi on Afghanistan and Covid impact Kolkata: The longer schools are shut the more the likelihood that children from poor families will never return to their classrooms, says Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi while stressing that the decision to reopen has to be “medical assessment driven”. By Sudipto Chowdhury DEL80 BJP-APPOINTMENTS Sukanta Majumdar replaces Dilip Ghosh as West Bengal BJP chief New Delhi: The BJP on Monday replaced its West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh with Sukanta Majumdar, Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat in the state.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 30,256 new cases New Delhi: With 30,256 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,34,78,419, while the active cases declined to 3,18,181, the lowest in 183 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL72 UP-LD AKHARA PARISHAD MAHANTH Top seer Mahant Narendra Giri found dead at Allahabad Muth Allahabad: Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth here, police said.

DEL69 DEF-INDOUS-LD RAJNATH-AUSTIN Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin New Delhi: The developments in Afghanistan and issues pertaining to bilateral defence cooperation figured prominently during a telephonic conversation between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Lloyd J Austin on Monday.

DEL27 SONU SOOD-LD IT RAIDS Every rupee in my foundation awaiting its turn to save a life: Sonu Sood on tax evasion allegations Mumbai: Every rupee in his foundation is “awaiting its turn” to be used to reach the needy and save lives, actor Sonu Sood said in a statement on Monday in response to the CBDT’s allegation that he and his associates evaded tax of Rs 20 crore.

DEL46 THAROOR-TRAVEL-LD UK Racism, offensive: Jairam Ramesh, Tharoor slam UK's Covid travel rules New Delhi: Former Union ministers Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor on Monday slammed the UK's COVID-19-related travel rules under which Indians vaccinated with Covishield would still be treated as unvaccinated, with Ramesh saying it ''smacks of racism''.

LEGAL DEL77 SC-LD SCHOOL Can't give 'judicial diktat' to send children to schools:SC; refuses to entertain Class 12 student's plea to resume physical classes New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed it cannot give a 'judicial diktat' for sending children to schools disregarding the possibility of a fresh spike in COVID cases as it refused to entertain a Class 12 student's plea seeking resumption of physical classes across the country.

LGD12 SC-WEST BENGAL Shocking things happening in state, cases being ''en masse'' transferred to CBI : WB govt tells SC New Delhi: The West Bengal government Monday alleged before the Supreme Court that ''shocking things'' have happened in the state and cases were being transferred ''en masse'' to CBI including the dacoity cases.

BOM18 MH-COURT-KUNDRA-BAIL After 2 months in jail, Raj Kundra, aide get bail in porn films case Mumbai: A magistrate court here on Monday granted bail to businessman Raj Kundra, an accused in a pornographic films case in which he was arrested two months ago.

BUSINESS DEL68 BIZ-LD EPFO-PAYROLL DATA EPFO adds 14.65 lakh members in July, up 31 pc over June New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO recorded net new enrolments of 14.65 lakh in July, 31.28 per cent higher than 11.16 lakh in June this year, giving a perspective of formal sector employment in the country.

FOREIGN FGN50 US-BIDEN-MODI-MEETING Biden to host Modi for bilateral meeting at White House on Sep 24 Washington: US President Joe Biden would host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral meeting at the White House on September 24, according to the president's weekly schedule released on Monday. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 UN-INDIA-ISSUES-ENVOY India to take up issues like terrorism, vaccines, climate change at UNGA: Amb Tirumurti New York: India will use its voice at the high-level United Nations General Assembly to forcefully take up global issues such as terrorism, climate change, equitable and affordable access to vaccines, Indo-Pacific and UN reforms, the country’s envoy to the world organisation has said. By Yoshita Singh.

