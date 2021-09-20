Left Menu

Minor raped by 13-year-old

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 20-09-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 21:43 IST
Minor raped by 13-year-old
A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy in a village in this district, police said on Monday.

Police have registered a case in the connection and apprehended the accused, SP (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal told the media here.

The medical examination of the survivor has confirmed rape, police said.

According to the girl's statement, she was going to throw garbage three days ago when she met the accused who dragged her to a hut and raped her, police said.

The relatives of the girl have alleged that her mother was going to the police station to register a case when the accused, also a minor, and his father stopped her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

Following the threat, the woman quietly returned home, police said.

When the girl's health deteriorated, her mother took her to the community health centre in Faridpur on Sunday and got her admitted. On being asked by the doctor, the girl narrated her ordeal, they said.

On the information of Medical Superintendent Wasid Ali, the Faridpur police was called and the girl, under police protection, was sent to Bhuta police station, where an FIR was lodged against the boy on Sunday night.

