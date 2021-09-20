Left Menu

Naxal arrested in Jharkhand, arms recovered

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 20-09-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 22:06 IST
Naxal arrested in Jharkhand, arms recovered
  • Country:
  • India

A member of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested with explosives, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, police nabbed the Naxal identified as Rakesh Oraon from Marwa jungle under Kurumgarh police station on Saturday, SP Ehtesham Waquarib said.

Following his interrogation, police launched a search operation in the jungle and recovered a pistol with a live cartridge and fifty detonators, among other things, he said.

Oraon was wanted by the police in eight Naxal-related cases, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
3
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021