Left Menu

U.S. securities regulator probes Activision over employment matters

(https://reut.rs/3hOn2Zi) The SEC has asked for documents including minutes from Activision's board meetings since 2019, personnel files of six former employees as well as Kotick's communications with other senior executives about sexual harassment or discrimination complaints by employees or contractors, the WSJ report added.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2021 02:50 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 02:50 IST
U.S. securities regulator probes Activision over employment matters

Activision Blizzard said on Monday that the U.S. securities regulator was investigating the videogame publisher's disclosures regarding employment matters and related issues.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also issued subpoenas to the company and several of its current and former employees, seeking information regarding the matter, the owner of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" franchises said in a statement. The investigation comes at a time when Activision is embroiled in a lawsuit that alleges equal pay violations, sex discrimination and sexual harassment at the company. (https://reut.rs/3ECUCeE)

Shares of Santa Monica, California-based Activision were flat in trading after the bell. They closed down 4.2% after the WSJ first reported on the SEC probe. The regulator has also issued a subpoena to Activision's Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the investigation and documents viewed by the newspaper. (https://on.wsj.com/2XCTG9m)

The SEC declined to comment. California's anti-discrimination agency has accused Activision of suppressing evidence of sexual harassment and bias against female workers, alleging that the firm allowed a "frat boy" culture in its workplace. (https://reut.rs/3hOn2Zi)

The SEC has asked for documents including minutes from Activision's board meetings since 2019, personnel files of six former employees as well as Kotick's communications with other senior executives about sexual harassment or discrimination complaints by employees or contractors, the WSJ report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
3
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021