Left Menu

Tripura HC rejects TMC plea to hold rally on Sept 22

Thats why the prohibitory order has been clamped in the sadar subdivision, he told the court.The court rejected TMCs plea for allowing the rally after hearing both sides.Meanwhile, TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh, Subal Bhowmik and Prakash Das on Tuesday appeared before the officer-in-charge of the New Capital Complex police station in connection with a case relating to interference in the work of the police.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 21-09-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 20:52 IST
Tripura HC rejects TMC plea to hold rally on Sept 22
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura High Court on Tuesday rejected a Trinamool Congress plea to hold a rally here on September 22 which was slated to be addressed by All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other senior party leaders.

TMC leader Subal Bhowmik had moved the court on Monday seeking its permission to hold the mega rally after the state police on September 18 denied permission to the party to hold it. The matter had come up for hearing in the court of Justice Arindam Lodh on Monday and the court had issued a notice to the state government seeking to know its view for not giving permission for holding the rally.

Advocate General Siddhartha Sankar Dey told the court on Tuesday that the district magistrate of Tripura West district has already imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 Cr PC in the sadar subdivision on September 21 till November 4 as part of the precautionary measure to prevent the third wave of the COVID pandemic. He said that since Durga puja is to be held from October 11 the administration does not want to allow any political rally or public gathering in Agartala in view of it.

"Moreover, it has been observed that the city witnessed violence in the aftermath of political rallies or procession over the past two or three weeks. That's why the prohibitory order has been clamped in the sadar subdivision," he told the court.

The court rejected TMC's plea for allowing the rally after hearing both sides.

Meanwhile, TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh, Subal Bhowmik and Prakash Das on Tuesday appeared before the officer-in-charge of the New Capital Complex police station in connection with a case relating to interference in the work of the police. In the course of the interrogation, Ghosh, who is the TMC spokesperson, fell sick and was shifted to a hospital. He is out of danger and recuperating, TMC sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021