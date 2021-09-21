Left Menu

Civilian suffers bullet injuries in firing during search operation in J-K

A civilian suffered bullet injuries in firing during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam district on Tuesday, officials said. There was an incident of firing during the search operation in which a civilian, identified as Bilal Ahmad, suffered bullet injuries to his leg, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-09-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A civilian suffered bullet injuries in firing during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday, officials said. Security forces had launched the operation at Lachmanpora in the Beerwah area of the district, following information about the presence of militants there, they said. There was an incident of firing during the search operation in which a civilian, identified as Bilal Ahmad, suffered bullet injuries to his leg, the officials said. He has been hospitalised.

There are conflicting reports about the circumstances in which the civilian was injured, they said.

''Terrorists fired upon security forces while on operational duty near Lassipora Khag village in which one civilian Bilal Ahmad Rather r/o Charihar received injury in the leg,'' the Budgam police tweeted. ''The injured is stable and the search in adjacent area is going on. Credential of injured being ascertained,'' it said.

However, locals alleged that Ahmad was shot in the leg by security forces as he did not stop when signalled to do so.

