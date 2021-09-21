Porn case: Look-out notice issued against two accused

The crime branch of Mumbai Police has issued a look-out notice against two absconding accused in the pornography case allegedly involving businessman Raj Kundra.

The notice was issued against Yash Thakur alias Arvind Srivastava and Pardeep Bakshi on Sunday, a police official said.

Bakshi was allegedly connected directly to Kundra, while Thakur was also wanted in the case, he said.

The charge sheet filed in the case names the duo, the official added.

Kundra, who is accused of producing and distributing porn films, got bail on Monday after spending over two months in prison.

