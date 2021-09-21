Hyd court restrains Cong MP from making allegations against KTR over "drugs" case

Hyderabad, Sept 21 (PTI): A local court on Tuesday restrained Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MP A Revanth Reddy from making any defamatory statements against TRS Working President and state IT Minister KT Rama Rao linking him with the ongoing probe by the ED in the drugs racket case here.

Rama Rao on Monday filed a defamation suit in the Hyderabad City Civil court against Revanth Reddy claiming that various slanderous and defamatory statements and allegations were made by the latter falsely linking him with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the allegations of Drugs and Psychotropic Substances being abused by various accused.

Revanth Reddy could not be reached for his comments on the court's order.

Rama Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is also referred to as KTR, sought a perpetual injunction against the MP and urged for an order to restrain Revanth Reddy from making scandalous and defamatory statements against him and also sought an unconditional public apology.

The court on Tuesday passed an ex-parte ad interim injunction against Revanth Reddy, his associates or any person representing him and restrained them from making any further derogatory, libellous or scandalous statements through print or electronic media and/ or in public including the social media linking Rama Rao with the ongoing probe conducted by the ED in the drugs case, the Minister's counsel said.

The court further directed notice to Revanth Reddy and adjourned the matter to October 20, he said.

Revanth Reddy, who earlier alleged that Rama Rao has become a ''brand ambassador for those taking drugs'', said he has launched a ''white challenge'' where he wants political leaders and celebrities to voluntarily undergo drug analysis to send a positive message against drug abuse.

The ED had recently summoned some personalities from Telugu film industry (Tollywood) as part of a money laundering probe in connection with a high-end drugs racket that was busted in the city in 2017.

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed near the residence of Revanth Reddy here when some workers of TRS attempted to stage a protest after which the MP's followers allegedly assaulted them using sticks and stones resulting in bruises to some of them, police said.

Police dispersed members of both the groups and a case was registered, a police official said.

