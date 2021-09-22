Paris climate agreement to be presented to Turkish parliament -Erdogan
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the Paris climate agreement would be presented to the Turkish parliament for approval next month.
Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Erdogan said Turkey had not ratified the deal due to injustices regarding responsibilities but that there had recently been progress on the issue.
