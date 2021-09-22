Left Menu

Air India CMD appointed as Secretary, Civil Aviation Ministry

The government on Wednesday appointed IAS officer Rajiv Bansal as the Secretary to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 15:29 IST
Air India CMD appointed as Secretary, Civil Aviation Ministry
Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Wednesday appointed IAS officer Rajiv Bansal as the Secretary to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. Bansal at present is serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the national passenger carrier Air India.

Previously, he has also served as Financial Advisor to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry. He will succeed Pradeep Singh Kharola, who is due to retire by end of the month.

Bansal is a 1988 batch IAS officer from the Nagaland cadre. He has earlier had a stint with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) between 2006 and 2008. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021