Ukraine looking into possible foreign links behind attack on senior official

Ukrainian authorities are looking into whether foreign special services were involved in an assassination attempt against presidential aide Serhiy Shefir, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said on Wednesday.

A volley of automatic gunfire hit a car carrying Shafir on Wednesday, an incident Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said may have been a message intended for him.

