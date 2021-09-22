Left Menu

Ukraine looking into possible foreign links behind attack on senior official

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 17:09 IST
Ukraine looking into possible foreign links behind attack on senior official
Representative image
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities are looking into whether foreign special services were involved in an assassination attempt against presidential aide Serhiy Shefir, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said on Wednesday.

A volley of automatic gunfire hit a car carrying Shafir on Wednesday, an incident Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said may have been a message intended for him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

