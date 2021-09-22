Left Menu

Patnaik distributes smart health card, inaugurates projects in Bolangir

PTI | Bolangir | Updated: 22-09-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 20:05 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said 96 lakh families across the state will get smart health cards Cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

Patnaik distributed the smart health cards to some beneficiaries in Bolangir town, Titlagarh, and Patnagarh in Bolangir district, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said. Bolangir is the third tribal-dominated district after Malkangiri and Sundergarh where Patnaik had launched the distribution of the smart health cards. The chief minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several projects amid protests by opposition Congress activists over several issues. The Congress supporters staged demonstrations and courted arrests demanding smart health cards for all citizens, declaration of Bolangir district as drought-hit, setting up of an agricultural university and a High Court bench in the district, and revival of the Deogaon sugar factory.

During his one-day visit to the district belonging to the backward KBK (Kalahandi-Bolangir-Koraput) region, Patnaik inaugurated projects worth Rs 200 crore and laid foundation stones for other projects worth Rs 600 crore.

The chief minister also said that the state government would provide all support for the development of Rajendra University in Bolangir and ensure the improvement of amenities at the famous pilgrim centre in Baharishankar Peeth.

While distributing the smart health cards among some beneficiaries, Patnaik said as many as 4.5 lakh families in Bolangir district will benefit from this card. While each family will get treatment costs up to Rs 5 lakh, women are entitled to get up to Rs 10 lakh.

Patnaik said the beneficiaries can avail treatment by using this card in 200 major hospitals of the country. Pointing out that the state government will make the payments, he said Odisha is the first state in the country to launch such an initiative in the health sector.

Patnaik had announced on Independence day that smart health cards would be provided to 3.5 crore people of the state under the BSKY.

