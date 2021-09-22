Civilian injured in J-K after soldier opens fire at him for snatching weapon

An auto-rickshaw driver was shot at by a soldier on Wednesday for allegedly snatching the latter’s weapon in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Mohsin Ahmad (24) sustained bullet injuries in his leg after he was shot at by the soldier of a patrolling party at Azadgunj in Baramulla district, they said.

A defence spokesman said the incident took place when Ahmad tried to snatch the soldier’s weapon.

''The individual was shot in the legs to thwart the weapon snatching attempt,'' he said.

The spokesman said Ahmad had assaulted a soldier on duty in similar circumstances around two months ago. “The individual was counselled by the Army on that occasion and was let off on the assurance of his family members,'' he said.

A case of stone pelting was also registered against him in 2012 and 2014.

''Ahmad had gone missing on August 21, 2019 and was apprehended on October 5 that year at Kralahar Naka, Kanispura in a military operation. Subsequently, he was released from custody on June 22, 2020,'' he said.

The spokesman added that police have registered a case in the latest incident and investigation is in progress.

