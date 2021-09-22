Supporting Taliban means supporting anti-India acts: UP CM Adityanath

Supporting the Taliban means supporting anti-India, anti-humanity, anti-women and anti-children acts, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday, cautioning people to be wary of sympathisers of the Islamic extremist group. He made the remarks while addressing a public event in Dholana assembly area of western UP's Hapur district, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth around Rs 340 crore.

''You must have seen that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country towards a new India ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat'. Following suit, UP is also transforming and becoming a new model for development, good governance and security.

''But still, there are some elements who do not like India's development. Somewhere, they try to create hurdles in the country's development path. We need to identify such people who support the cruelty of Taliban,” the chief minister told the crowd.

The Taliban had taken over power in Afghanistan a month ago in a dramatic turn of events even before the US could completely pull out its troops from the two-decade-old war theatre.

“Supporting the Taliban means supporting anti-India, anti-humanity, anti-women and anti-children acts. You would be knowing the kind of atrocities and acts that are being committed today and there are some shameless people who keep supporting the militant group,” Adityanath said.

“This cannot be accepted. We have to be cautious of such people who support the wrong acts of Taliban,” he said.

The CM shared the stage with Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh, BJP MP Anil Agarwal, local BJP leaders, among others.

Hitting out at previous non-BJP governments in the state, the priest-turned politician said administrations would deny permission for celebrations and Kanwar Yatra processions prior to 2017, but it has changed under his regime in the last four-and-a-half years.

He said people of “every faith and community” are now free to celebrate their festivals as long as they are within the laws of the land, adding that “aastha” (devotion) is the “biggest strength” of the country.

“We have asked devotees of all faiths and communities to celebrate their festivals peacefully and abide by the law. There is no problem and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure their security and provide facilities to them. The BJP government has provided this atmosphere in the state,” he said.

Adityanath, however, said “personal faith” should not become an impediment to national security and sovereignty.

“Every person should keep this in mind that our identities cannot be our individual identity alone. Our identity cannot be bigger than our nation's identity. Our individual faith cannot be bigger than the nation.

“We should have a sense of dedication and devotion towards the nation and when that is done, no power in the world can harm us. The India of today is rapidly marching forward on this path,” he added.

The CM said PM Modi did what he had promised to the country.

In 2019, the BJP was re-elected after which Article 370 of the constitution was abolished “forever” from Jammu and Kashmir, which has now joined the mainstream in terms of development according to the democratic system, he said.

“Similarly, the 500-year-long wait for a grand temple in Ayodhya has finally got over. Previous governments would keep dilly-dallying the matter, mislead people and cause tension over the issue, claiming any judgment on Ram temple could lead to violence.

“But we said nothing like that (violence) would happen. And I am happy to tell you that today work is underway for the Ram temple which is going to be the grandest temple in the whole world,” the chief minister said.

He also trained guns at previous governments over the law and order situation in the state, particularly in western Uttar Pradesh, where he said riots would break out easily prior to the BJP coming to power in the state in 2017.

He claimed women and girls in western UP were earlier concerned about their safety and security, but all that has changed in his tenure.

“Earlier riots would break out any time in western Uttar Pradesh. Who can forget the Muzaffarnagar riots? But you must have noticed that there had been no such riots in the last four-and-a-half years in the region.

“Today, there are no riots or sense of insecurity in the state. There is no ‘gundaraj’ (lawlessness). Rioters got the message on the first day of the BJP government that any riot would mean seizure of their properties…,” the CM said.

Adityanath also heaped praise on 'corona warriors' who saved many lives during the pandemic, saying their exemplary efforts have become a model for other states and countries to follow.

“This is the new Uttar Pradesh of new India which has place for development, security and good governance,” he added.

PTI KIS SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)