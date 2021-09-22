DC Vs SRH FINAL BOARD

Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw c Williamson b Khaleel Ahmed 11 Shikhar Dhawan c Abdul Samad b Rashid Khan 42 Shreyas Iyer not out 47 Rishabh Pant not out 35 Extras (w 4) 4 Total139 (For 2 wkts, 17.5 Ov) 139 Fall of Wickets: 1-20, 2-72 Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-33-1, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-21-0, Jason Holder 3.5-0-33-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-26-1, Sandeep Sharma 3-0-26-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)