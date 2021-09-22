Left Menu

DC Vs SRH FINAL BOARD

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-09-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 23:11 IST
DC Vs SRH FINAL BOARD
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw c Williamson b Khaleel Ahmed 11 Shikhar Dhawan c Abdul Samad b Rashid Khan 42 Shreyas Iyer not out 47 Rishabh Pant not out 35 Extras (w 4) 4 Total139 (For 2 wkts, 17.5 Ov) 139 Fall of Wickets: 1-20, 2-72 Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-33-1, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-0-21-0, Jason Holder 3.5-0-33-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-26-1, Sandeep Sharma 3-0-26-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021