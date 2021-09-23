FIR against BJP worker for `molesting' woman colleague
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against a BJP worker here on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a colleague, police said.
According to the complainant, the incident took place last year when she was trying to join the party.
The accused, who had promised to help her become a BJP member, molested her inside the office of a party corporator in suburban Borivali, she alleged.
A case under IPC section 354 (molestation) was registered but no arrest has been made so far, a police official said.
