Left Menu

Girl raped by stepfather, police launch hunt for culprit

Jamshedpur, Sept 22 PTI A ten-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her step-father in the steel city here, a police officer said. On being informed, the police launched a hunt to apprehend the accused who is absconding, the officer said.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 23-09-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 00:28 IST
Girl raped by stepfather, police launch hunt for culprit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur, Sept 22 (PTI ) A ten-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her step-father in the steel city here, a police officer said. On being informed, the police launched a hunt to apprehend the accused who is absconding, the officer said. A woman had approached the law enforcers on Tuesday to complain about her husband.

While she was complaining about her husband who used to beat her frequently, the victim, who was accompanying her mother, told the police about the alleged incident. The girl said that her stepfather had threatened her with dire consequences if she divulged the matter to anyone. Based on the statement of the girl's mother, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO act.

The medical check-up of the girl was conducted in the MGM hospital on Wednesday, Officer-in-Charge of Sonari police station, Anjani Kumar said. PTI BS MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021