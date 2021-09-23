Left Menu

Taliban's commitment not to allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented: Jaishankar

India has said that the Talibans commitment not to allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented as it called for a broad-based inclusive government in Afghanistan that represents all sections of Afghan society.Addressing a G-20 Foreign Ministers Meeting on Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday also said that Indias engagement will be driven by its historical friendship with the Afghan people.The Taliban swept across Afghanistan last month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 23-09-2021 05:43 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 05:43 IST
Taliban's commitment not to allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented: Jaishankar

India has said that the Taliban’s commitment not to allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented as it called for a broad-based inclusive government in Afghanistan that represents all sections of Afghan society.

Addressing a G-20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday also said that India’s engagement will be driven by its historical friendship with the Afghan people.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan last month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1. On August 15, the capital city of Kabul fell to the insurgents.

The Taliban claimed victory over opposition forces in the last holdout province of Panjshir on September 6, completing their takeover of Afghanistan three weeks after capturing Kabul. The Taliban has said that Afghan territory will not be used against any country.

''Taliban’s commitment not to allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented. The world expects a broad-based inclusive process that involves representation from all sections of Afghan society,'' Jaishankar said while addressing the meeting on the sidelines of the 76th session of the General Assembly here.

He said that international community must come together in response to humanitarian needs. “Assistance providers must be accorded unimpeded, unrestricted and direct access,” he said.

''UNSC resolution 2593, which reflects global sentiment, should continue to guide our approach. India’s engagement will be driven by its historical friendship with the Afghan people,” he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021