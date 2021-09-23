Left Menu

Kanpur: Woman raped, pushed to death from 10th floor

He tried to persuade her to have a physical relationship by offering money but when she refused, he raped her, Deputy Commissioner of Police West BBGTS Murthy said.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and pushed to death from the 10th floor of a building by her employer, police said here on Thursday.

Accused Prateek Vaish (40), a dairy operator, initially tried to mislead police but later confessed to his crime, an official said.

The accused took the victim, who worked as his secretary, to his flat in Kalyanpur on Tuesday on the pretext of some official work. He tried to persuade her to have a physical relationship by offering money but when she refused, he raped her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) BBGTS Murthy said. After she was raped, the woman threatened to report the matter to police, following which the accused pushed her from the balcony of his 10h floor flat, resulting in her death, he said.

The DCP said Prateek was arrested on Wednesday and produced before the chief metropolitan magistrate. He was sent to judicial custody by the court, he said.

