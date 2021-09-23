Left Menu

Odisha: Power official held in disproportionate assets case

An official of a power utility company was arrested in Odishas Keonjhar district for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 2 crore, according to the Vigilance Directorate.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-09-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 15:58 IST
Odisha: Power official held in disproportionate assets case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An official of a power utility company was arrested in Odisha's Keonjhar district for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 2 crore, according to the Vigilance Directorate. Searches were conducted by the Balasore Vigilance Division on Tuesday at the house of Maheswar Sethy, the sub-division officer of Tata Power Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPNODL) meter-relay testing (electrical), the directorate said.

TPNODL is a joint venture between the Odisha government and Tata Power, which holds a majority stake of 51 percent.

There were allegations that Sethy possessed assets disproportionate to the known sources of income. Movable and immovable properties of over Rs 2.57 crore were unearthed during the searches, the Vigilance Directorate said in a statement on Thursday.

A case was lodged under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, following which he was arrested on Wednesday, it said.

He was produced at a vigilance court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021