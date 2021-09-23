Left Menu

British teacher killed on 5-minute walk to the pub, police say

"Sabina’s journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination," said Detective Inspector Joe Garrity, who is leading the murder investigation. "If you think you saw Sabina or any suspicious behaviour in or around the park on Friday evening please speak to us." A post mortem carried out on Monday was inconclusive, police said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-09-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 16:56 IST
British teacher killed on 5-minute walk to the pub, police say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British teacher found murdered in a London park had been on a five-minute walk from her home to meet a friend in a pub, police said on Thursday. Sabina Nessa, 28, left her home in south London just before 8:30 pm on Sept. 17, making her way through Cator Park towards The Depot bar on Pegler Square in Kidbrooke Village.

She never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon. "Sabina's journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination," said Detective Inspector Joe Garrity, who is leading the murder investigation.

"If you think you saw Sabina or any suspicious behavior in or around the park on Friday evening please speak to us." A post mortem carried out on Monday was inconclusive, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021