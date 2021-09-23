HC seeks Delhi govt stand on playing of 'sound system' in public events

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought the Delhi government's stand on a plea seeking a mechanism for granting permission to entities for installation and playing of "sound system" in public events during the day in terms of the Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Act, 2000. "Somebody has to regulate", said Justice Rekha Palli who granted time to counsel for the Delhi government to seek instruction on the petition by All India Sound and Light Association and posted the next hearing on November 7. The petitioner claimed that it is an association of approximately 300 members who are involved in the business of installation of the sound system in marriages, live events, political and religious programs, etc. It is the petitioner's concern that their business is under the threat of closure as the authorities are "imposing blanket ban orders" in the absence of any designated authority to supervise and follow the guidelines in the Noise Pollution Act, the petition said. "To the knowledge of the petitioner, no official has been appointed by the government for granting any license or permission to run the sound system, loudspeakers, etc at public places during the daytime as defined under the said rules," said the plea filed by lawyer Rajan Chaudhary.

It alleged that the petitioner is presently suffering on account of the "whims and fancies" of the police officials who "in the regular course of their businesses or upon anonymous complaint of any individual or suo motu" interrupt their business and seize their property. "The petitioner is not challenging any existing rules and/or guidelines framed by the concerned authorities, however, their only grievance is that there is no clarity on these rules," the plea said.

