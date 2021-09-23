'Right to Privacy: Arguing for the People' Sparks Debate on Informational Privacy

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • Author Vivek Sood reflects upon thought provoking topics such as the significance of the Right to Privacy in this Internet age, Toolkit and Pegasus controversies, vulnerabilities of Aadhaar • The book elaborates on topics like, data protection regime, compromise with citizens’ data in the commercial world, and the future of privacy in the context of the right to consume alcohol in prohibition States, live-in couples being harassed by the police and relatives, and the right of the LGBT community to live in peace • Pan India virtual launch of the book is scheduled at 5 PM on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 Amongst the leading Senior Advocates and prolific authors Vivek Sood has authored his fifth book titled “Right to Privacy: Arguing for the People”. The book is being published by Thomson Reuters and is scheduled for Pan India virtual launch at 5 PM on Wednesday October 6, 2021. The foreword has been penned by Shashi Tharoor. The virtual launch, open to all, will be hosted on YouTube and the hour-long event will also go live on other platforms. The book will be launched in the august presence of high-profile panel comprising of Chief Guest Hon’ble Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul (Supreme Court Judge), Guest of Honour Justice Siddharth Mridul of Delhi High Court and leading jurist and academician Professor Upendra Baxi. The dignitaries will be throwing light on the hot and contemporary subject of the Right to Privacy. The book is about the recognition of the Right to Privacy by the Supreme Court in Puttaswamy’s case and its impact on lives of Indian citizens. It has avoided legal jargon and commentaries and has been written keeping in view the general readers and common public as well as people from the media, corporate and IT sectors. In the book, Vivek Sood has covered topics of extensive depth and diversity like views on Aadhaar, significance of informational policy, social media, adult entertainment, data protection, LGBT rights and many more. “Through the chapters, the book highlights interesting and thought-provoking issues such as informational privacy of citizens that is vulnerable to being compromised by law enforcement agencies of the State and non-State entities,” explains Author Vivek Sood. “Right to Privacy: Arguing for the People” has 6 chapters. The first chapter sets the tone by highlighting the contours and significance of Informational Privacy as the Internet continues to invade into every aspect of citizens’ lives. The second chapter sparks a debate on whether the Aadhar card will prove to be a nemesis for the privacy of citizens or the most valuable instrument for delivery of social welfare benefits. Sood has highlighted the dissenting Judgement of Justice Chandrachud in the Aadhaar case that has gone unnoticed. Chapter 3 highlights privacy policies of social media and e-commerce platforms and the resulting virtual profiling of customers. In this context, the author has shared his point of view on the way forward. The fourth chapter elaborates on the Toolkit and Pegasus controversies. The Data Protection Bill, which is currently under consideration in the parliament, has been touched upon and broadly analysed in Chapter 5. The concluding Chapter 6 throws light on implications of the fundamental right to privacy and how its ushering transformational changes in society. The Right to consume alcohol in privacy in prohibition States, rights of LGBT couples to live with dignity, and right to privacy of live-in couples have been delved into by the author. Referring to the section on how privacy is being compromised/jeopardized by the digital footprints of customers, the author opined, “Massive profiling of individuals is taking place in the virtual world by commercial enterprises for targeted advertising and for providing services by understanding the consumers’ past behaviour and transactions. In this competitive world of e-commerce, commercial enterprises are scrambling to be ahead of rivals and thus to provide the ‘best’ experience to consumers, profiling is happening on an unimaginable scale. In this spirit of competition, the right to informational privacy of individuals is being compromised. This is against principles laid down in Puttaswamy-I and the Information Technology Act 2000.” The author is a senior counsel based in Delhi with close to three decades of litigation experience in criminal law, constitutional law and commercial disputes. He has authored several books like - “The Fundamental Right to Internet” (2011, Nabhi); “Cyber Laws Simplified” (2001, Tata Mcgraw Hill); and “Cyber Crimes, Electronic Evidence & Investigation: Legal Issues” (2010, Nabhi); and “Emergence of Commercial Justice: Insolvency & Arbitration” (2021, Bloomsbury). His upcoming work, “Right To Privacy: Arguing For The People”, will be his 5th publication. Image: Sr. Adv. Vivek Sood, Delhi High Court & Supreme Court of India PWR PWR

