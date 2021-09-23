MP: Debt-ridden farmer, teen daughter commit suicide in Shajapur

Burdened by debt, a farmer and 17-year-old daughter allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Thursday, police said.

Ishwar Singh Rajput (40) consumed sulphas and died at his home in Sapkheda village, about 50 km from the district headquarters, an official said. On seeing him dead, Rajput's daughter Khushboo also consumed the poisonous substance and was rushed to a hospital, where she died during treatment, inspector Uday Singh Alawa of Kotwali police station said.

Preliminary probe has revealed that the farmer was in debt and was facing financial hardship, due to which he took the extreme step, the official said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered. The police are recording the statements of family members of the deceased to know how much debt he had incurred. PTI COR LAL ARU ARU

