Teenage girl gang-raped UP's Surapur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 23-09-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A teenaged girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in a village in Surapur area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday and the accused belong to the same village as the victim, they said.

An FIR has been lodged against Shubham, Abhishek and Dinesh who are absconding, they said.

The victim has been sent for a medical examination and the report is awaited, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

