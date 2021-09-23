Left Menu

Kerala CM warns of stern action against those physically targeting health workers

Therefore, stringent action will be taken against such elements, the chief minister said, inaugurating four projects worth Rs 37.61 crore in the health sector.Vijayans statement came a day after the Kerala High Court directed the police to pull up their socks to protect lives of COVID-warriors.On Wednesday, the High Court, while taking cognisance of an incident in which a woman health worker was attacked in Alappuzha by two bike-borne assailants while she was returning home after duty, had said We are not taking it as a solitary issue.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-09-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 19:44 IST
Kerala CM warns of stern action against those physically targeting health workers
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said stern action will be taken against those physically targeting health workers who are at the forefront of implementing the government policies in the health sector.

He said the government has taken note of the incidents of crime against the health workers reported in some parts of the state. ''The perpetrators of such attacks are targeting the entire society. Therefore, stringent action will be taken against such elements,'' the chief minister said, inaugurating four projects worth Rs 37.61 crore in the health sector.

Vijayan's statement came a day after the Kerala High Court directed the police to pull up their socks to protect lives of COVID-warriors.

On Wednesday, the High Court, while taking cognisance of an incident in which a woman health worker was attacked in Alappuzha by two bike-borne assailants while she was returning home after duty, had said ''We are not taking it as a solitary issue. We are taking note of it as the issue will have larger ramifications for the future. Time has come to put a stop to it.'' The Court said where COVID warriors and their services are concerned, society has the duty to ensure they are protected and kept away from harm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021