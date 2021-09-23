Man assaulted, set on fire by 4 persons in Maha village

Four persons allegedly assaulted and set on fire a 19-year-old man apparently over an old enmity in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Krushna Arjun Gaikwad, suffered injuries in the incident, which took place in the Dharur-Sonimoha ghat area of the district around midnight on Wednesday, and has been admitted to a hospital in Ambajogai town, they said.

A case has been registered against the four persons, but no arrest has been made, said the police.

Gaikwad, a resident of Nakalgaon village, told the police he stepped out of home after receiving a phone call from a friend. The phone caller asked the victim to join celebration of his friend's birthday.

When Gaikwad reached the spot where he was called, four people beat him up and put him in a sack, said the police, quoting the complaint.

The attackers took the victim to the Dharur-Sonimoha ghat area in a vehicle, the police said.

The four then poured petrol on the victim and set him on fire before fleeing the spot, they said.

He sustained burn injuries on his face and is undergoing treatment, the police said.

Police sources said an old enmity between the victim and the accused could be the reason behind the attack. PTI COR RSY RSY

